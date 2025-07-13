Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.