Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $249.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

