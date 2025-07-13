Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.21.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $241.24 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

