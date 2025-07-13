Reviewing Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) and Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 1 5 0 2.83 Veolia Environnement 1 0 0 2 3.00

Essential Utilities presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Essential Utilities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Utilities is more favorable than Veolia Environnement.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 27.17% 9.81% 3.45% Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Veolia Environnement pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Essential Utilities pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Utilities has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Essential Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $2.09 billion 5.01 $595.31 million $2.23 16.72 Veolia Environnement $48.37 billion 0.54 $1.19 billion N/A N/A

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Essential Utilities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Essential Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veolia Environnement has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essential Utilities beats Veolia Environnement on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. In addition, the company provides utility service line protection solutions and repair services to households. It serves approximately 5.5 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, Virginia, and Kentucky under the Aqua and Peoples brands. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities. It provides waste collection, product recovery and waste-to-energy processing, including sale of recycled products; dismantling and remediation; hazardous waste processing; urban cleaning; and industrial maintenance and cleaning services. In addition, the company engages in the operation and maintenance of heating and cooling networks; optimization of industrial utilities, such as steam generation, cooling, electricity, compressed air; installation and maintenance of production equipment; development of energy services to reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions of buildings; integrated services for building management, and the production of electricity from biomass, as well as provides thermal and multi-technical services. It serves industrial and service sector companies, public authorities, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement SA in January 2003. Veolia Environnement SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

