Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $225.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 384,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $86,051,458.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 901,995,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,064,992,706.50. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,231,873. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

