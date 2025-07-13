Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Purchased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 184.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOOD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107,934 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after acquiring an additional 273,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $26,966,067.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,848.98. This represents a 98.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,356,774.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,476.94. The trade was a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,472,702 shares of company stock worth $179,396,832. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $98.34 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

