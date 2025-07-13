Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $64.16 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $180.19 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.