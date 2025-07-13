Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock Price

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.4%

FHI stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the sale, the vice president owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

