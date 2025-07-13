Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin acquired 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $39,185.34. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $83,149.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $161.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.08. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

