Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $4,867,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPOT opened at $708.82 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 117.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.90.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.31.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

