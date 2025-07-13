Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,193,000 after buying an additional 469,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,858,428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,612,000 after acquiring an additional 281,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,661,000 after purchasing an additional 492,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.16.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3%

DLR stock opened at $168.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

