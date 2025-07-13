Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.44% of Protalix BioTherapeutics worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:PLX opened at $1.41 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of -0.23.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.89%. On average, analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.