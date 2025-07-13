Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

