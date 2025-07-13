Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

