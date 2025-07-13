Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $6,997,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG opened at $117.34 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

