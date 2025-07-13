Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.12 Million Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,072,000 after purchasing an additional 38,913 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.48.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $201.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.49 and its 200-day moving average is $184.07. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

