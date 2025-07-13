Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $997,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,996,972 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $226,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,375 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

NYSE NKE opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

