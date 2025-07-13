Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.12% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 173,778 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,908,000 after buying an additional 180,348 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 137,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 401,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after buying an additional 226,939 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MEAR opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

