Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $188.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

