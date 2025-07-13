Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Jackson Financial by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Jackson Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of JXN opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.68%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

