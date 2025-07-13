Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 3,197 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

