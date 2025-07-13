Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 541 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,192,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.6311 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

