Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 743 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,091,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in IQVIA by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $162.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $252.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Get Our Latest Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.