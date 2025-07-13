Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,807,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after buying an additional 652,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 641,323 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,463,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 375,497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $19.02 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

