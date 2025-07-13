Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,559 Shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.18% of Inv Vk Tr Inv worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 348,153 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv during the 1st quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

