Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 25,272 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,272 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Shares of HBAN opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 25,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $347,731.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 70,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,444.08. This represents a 26.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $848,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,717.28. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

