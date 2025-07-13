Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,613 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.92 per share, for a total transaction of $4,127,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

