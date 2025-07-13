Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 3,809 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,208,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,948,000 after purchasing an additional 708,584 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 436,462 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

