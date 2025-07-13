Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 724 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Generac were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.17.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $150.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

