Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 9,096 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,967,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 272,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 209.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 767.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 333,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 93.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $33.99 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.