Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 929 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9%

EW opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,054.44. This trade represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,683. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

