Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,528 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Entergy stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

