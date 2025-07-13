Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,424 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

