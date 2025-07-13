Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI opened at $34.50 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

