Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.41. 2,061,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 13,531,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunrun from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $39,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 439,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,896. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $96,217.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 446,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,407.60. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $430,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 807.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

