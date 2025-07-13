TD Private Client Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:CW opened at $473.48 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $258.85 and a 1 year high of $493.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total value of $202,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

