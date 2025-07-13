TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 38,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $7,473,000. Amundi grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $3,866,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $580.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

