TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $75,000 Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icon during the first quarter worth $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Icon by 22.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 534.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $150.52 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $125.10 and a 12 month high of $347.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average of $167.67. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Icon ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Icon had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Icon from $192.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Icon from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Icon from $262.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

