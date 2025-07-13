TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 830.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.