TD Private Client Wealth LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Roblox Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $105.62 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $615,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 313,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,130,415.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $14,674,741.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,253,891.21. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,645,690 shares of company stock valued at $592,729,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
