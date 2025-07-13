TD Private Client Wealth LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Roblox alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $105.62 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $615,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 313,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,130,415.34. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $14,674,741.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,253,891.21. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,645,690 shares of company stock valued at $592,729,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.