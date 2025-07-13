TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 109 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $1,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $153.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,847 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.