TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Avnet by 1,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,252.80. This trade represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Trading Down 0.5%

Avnet stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

