TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 521 Shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 983.5% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.84. WaFd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.75%.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

