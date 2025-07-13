TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 954 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,781,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,622,000 after acquiring an additional 189,715 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,076,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,186,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 328,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 893,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

