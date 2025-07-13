TD Private Client Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,092,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $527,799,000 after purchasing an additional 370,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765,596 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $376,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,717 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,137,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 546,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,815,081 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. TD Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

NYSE:TPR opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

