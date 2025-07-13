TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.6% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of TTEK opened at $36.59 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

