TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 15,178 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 522.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 83,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 70,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 301,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

NYSE:IPG opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

