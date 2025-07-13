TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 6,673 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 80,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

