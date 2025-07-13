TD Private Client Wealth LLC Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Get NetEase alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

NetEase Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $128.28 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.