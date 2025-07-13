The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Clorox worth $44,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.6% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 30.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Clorox by 13.2% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Clorox stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

